National Election Results: presidential
National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
301
226
301
Harris
70,445,011
270 to win
Trump
74,284,175
Expected vote reporting: 94%
NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Allison died Saturday at age 86, his family said
NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Allison died Saturday at age 86, his family said
ByThe Associated Press
November 9, 2024, 7:06 PM
MOORESVILLE, N.C. -- NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Allison died Saturday at age 86, his family said.