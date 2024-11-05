National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
223
294
Harris
66,993,841
270 to win
Trump
71,871,080
Expected vote reporting: 89%
NBA suspends Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid three games for shoving a newspaper columnist
ByThe Associated Press
November 5, 2024, 4:47 PM
NEW YORK -- NBA suspends Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid three games for shoving a newspaper columnist.