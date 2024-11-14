National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
Harris
72,953,488
270 to win
Trump
75,958,422
Expected vote reporting: 97%
The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits falls to lowest level in 6 months as layoffs remain at healthy level
ByThe Associated Press
November 14, 2024, 8:33 AM
WASHINGTON -- The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits falls to lowest level in 6 months as layoffs remain at healthy level.