Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 14, 11:53 AM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
72,953,488
270 to win
Trump
75,958,422
Expected vote reporting: 97%

The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits falls to lowest level in 6 months as layoffs remain at healthy level

The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits falls to lowest level in 6 months as layoffs remain at healthy level

ByThe Associated Press
November 14, 2024, 8:33 AM

WASHINGTON -- The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits falls to lowest level in 6 months as layoffs remain at healthy level.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events