Ohio jail mistakenly frees suspect in killing because of a typo

Authorities say a suspect in a killing has been mistakenly released from an Ohio jail because of a typo

CLEVELAND -- A man awaiting trial on an aggravated murder charge was mistakenly released from a county jail in Ohio this week due to a clerical error, authorities said.

A warrant was issued Tuesday for Amarion Sanders, 22, of Cleveland, who was being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail on $1 million bail. He was mistakenly released Monday after charges were dismissed against a man in an unrelated case, and that defendant's court case number was somehow entered incorrectly.

Sanders' trial was due to start Aug. 19. He's charged with aggravated murder in connection with a September 2023 shooting in Cleveland and has maintained his innocence. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Numerous county, state and federal law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Marshall's Office, are involved in the hunt for Sanders.