National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
70,892,662
270 to win
Trump
74,563,599
Expected vote reporting: 94%
Oregon remains No. 1 in AP Top 25 ahead of Ohio State, Texas, Penn State and Indiana; Georgia and Miami out of top 10
ByThe Associated Press
November 10, 2024, 1:59 PM
NEW YORK -- Oregon remains No. 1 in AP Top 25 ahead of Ohio State, Texas, Penn State and Indiana; Georgia and Miami out of top 10.