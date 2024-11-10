National Election Results: presidential
National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
70,856,199
270 to win
Trump
74,532,699
Expected vote reporting: 94%
Palestinian hospital official says at least 17 killed in Israeli strike on northern Gaza
Palestinian hospital official says at least 17 killed in Israeli strike on northern Gaza
ByThe Associated Press
November 10, 2024, 3:54 AM
DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip -- Palestinian hospital official says at least 17 killed in Israeli strike on northern Gaza.