How to pick the best preschool or child care center for your child

Preschool options are growing with the expansion of early learning programs, giving families in some parts of the U.S. a dizzying array of choices.

Some states, like Colorado and New Mexico, are funneling state money into existing private preschools or child care centers. Others, like California, are expanding preschool through the public school system. Some cities are launching their own universal preschool programs. In the 2022-2023 school year, 35% of 4-year-olds and 7% of 3-year-olds were enrolled in public preschools — a record high.

The benefits of high-quality preschool are clear, research shows, and children from low-income households stand to gain the most. They are more prepared for kindergarten, which has grown increasingly academic, are less likely to need special education services and are less likely to have to repeat a grade. There are longer-term benefits, too. Adults who attended preschool are less likely to be incarcerated and are healthier than those who did not.

Preschool once was reserved mostly for families who could pay, or for families with low enough incomes to qualify for public programs. Now, hundreds of thousands of families have more options than before.

But how to pick the right one? Here are some things to consider when looking for a high-quality preschool.

Grownups should take a tour of a preschool they’re considering — and keep an eye out for interactions between adults and children, the state of the facilities and other clues to the quality of the care.

In a high-quality preschool or child care center, teachers are engaged. "They are on the floor, they’re at tables, they are asking questions,” said Amanda Batts, who oversees quality assurance for the National Association for the Education of Young Children, which credentials preschools. “They’re engaging in co-inquiry with the children in their care.”

Red flags, Batts said, would include “disorganized learning spaces.” Preschools are inherently chaotic places, but classrooms should still be well-organized and clean, and children should have access to learning materials like toys and books.

Parents should ask what the training requirements are for the educators, and how much they are paid, said Steven Barnett, head of the National Institute of Early Education Research. Many preschool teachers have bachelor’s degrees and teaching certifications similar to those required for teachers in K-12 schools. Many others have or are working toward a child development associate certificate. A CDA requires coursework, an exam, practicum hours and an observation, where teachers must show they can apply those lessons in the classroom.

Curriculum is important in preschool because it guides teachers in planning play-based learning activities. A high-quality preschool or child care center should be able to share its curriculum, Barnett said.

If a parent spots a worksheet on a tour, it could be a sign that the instruction is not developmentally appropriate, said Batts.

Instead, experts say preschools should heavily emphasize social-emotional learning — teaching kids how to interact with their peers and how to manage their emotions — along with learning their letters and numbers. Those peer interactions are best practiced through play.

Some preschools advertise they use a name-brand early education philosophy, often a European one like Montessori, Waldorf or Reggio Emilia.

Individual schools, however, vary widely on how closely they adhere to a particular approach, Barnett said. The most important thing is that a preschool has a cohesive learning plan, he said.

Families weigh multiple factors when choosing a preschool. Many parents are looking for a preschool where the hours align with their work schedules. And cost is obviously a consideration.

Batts encourages families to figure out their priorities and rank them, “so that you can find a place that’s going to meet – perhaps not all – but the most important priorities for your family.”

You might be surprised how many families qualify for free preschool or a child care subsidy.

Many places have recently expanded public preschool and programs to help families pay for privately run preschools and child care operations.

The federal government funds organizations that help people navigate their options or connect them with child care assistance. To find your local agency, Child Care Aware of America has a special search tool on their website.

“Every state is different, and in a lot of situations, the most helpful thing is to talk to someone who can assess your family’s individual situation,” said Anne Hedgepeth, chief of policy and advocacy at Child Care Aware of America.

Once you've narrowed down programs, check their licenses.

Licensing requirements differ from state to state, but they generally outline health, safety and staffing guidelines preschool and child care operations must meet. Many states have exemptions for certain types of preschools, like small, home-based programs. The Department of Health and Human Services has compiled information about licensing and registration of child care facilities for every state and territory.

Many states recognize child care centers that go beyond minimum licensing requirements. For instance, a preschool may require additional staff training or outline efforts to engage with parents. In Alabama, private preschools and child care operations can be awarded stars based on their curriculum, training requirements and level of engagement with families.

The National Association for the Education of Young Children also accredits child care centers and preschools, but many high-quality centers don’t pursue that credential.

