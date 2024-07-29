Police say 2 children are dead and 9 people injured in stabbings at children’s dance class in northwest England (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that 11 people were injured)
Police say 2 children are dead and 9 people injured in stabbings at children’s dance class in northwest England (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that 11 people were injured)
ByThe Associated Press
July 29, 2024, 1:58 PM
LONDON -- Police say 2 children are dead and 9 people injured in stabbings at children’s dance class in northwest England (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that 11 people were injured).