Police say 2 siblings were found dead inside a vehicle in Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. -- Police in Oklahoma said Friday that two 2-year-old children were found dead inside a vehicle after accidentally being left there.

The two were found about 3 p.m. Thursday by officers responding to a request for a welfare check on the vehicle parked on a street in Norman, Oklahoma, police spokesperson Sarah Schettler said in a news release. Norman is about 20 miles (31 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.

“The initial investigation indicates that the two children were accidentally left in the vehicle for an extended period of time,” Schettler said.

Schettler said Friday that the children were siblings but would not confirm whether they were twins. She said there have been no charges or arrests. Schettler declined further comment, citing the ongoing investigation, including who had left them in the vehicle or how long they had been inside it.

Police said the children’s bodies were sent to the state medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of their deaths.

According to National Weather Service records, the temperature was about 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees C) and skies were clear when the children were found.

The weather service says the temperature inside a vehicle can top 120 degrees Fahrenheit (49 degrees C) within 30 minutes when the outside temperature is 88 degrees Fahrenheit (31 degrees C).