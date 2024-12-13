Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss says he's being treated for cancer in his bile duct (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that the cancer was outside his bowel duct.)
ByThe Associated Press
December 13, 2024, 5:45 PM
