Reality TV performer arrested on drug, child endangerment charges at Tennessee zoo

ALAMO, Tenn. -- A woman who appeared on the reality TV show “1,000-Lb. Sisters” was arrested at a Tennessee zoo and charged with possessing drugs and child endangerment, authorities said Tuesday.

Amy Slaton Halterman was arrested Monday at the Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo along with Brian Scott Lovvorn after deputies found marijuana and what appeared to be illegal mushrooms in a car they were sitting in, said Stephen Sutton, a public information officer for the Crockett County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies went to the West Tennessee zoo after receiving a call that a visitor may have been bitten by a camel, according to a sheriff's department statement. Deputies went to the visitor's car and smelled “suspicious odors” coming from the vehicle, the sheriff's department said.

Along with the drugs, two children were also found in the car, Sutton said. It was not immediately clear whose children they were. They have been released into the custody of family.

Halterman was taken to a hospital for treatment for an injury to her arm that may have been caused by the camel, Sutton said. She and Lovvorn were then booked in jail.

A general sessions court clerk said the court did not have information about whether Halterman or Lovvorn had lawyers to speak on their behalf about the charges.

The zoo is located about 80 miles (128 kilometers) northeast of Memphis.