National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
70,892,662
270 to win
Trump
74,563,599
Expected vote reporting: 94%
Serie A team Roma has fired Ivan Juric to mark its second coaching change this season
ByThe Associated Press
November 10, 2024, 12:04 PM
ROME -- Serie A team Roma has fired Ivan Juric to mark its second coaching change this season.