Shelley Duvall, a mainstay in Robert Altman films and co-star in Stanley Kubrick's 'The Shining,' dies at 75 (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported Duvall's age.)

Shelley Duvall, a mainstay in Robert Altman films and co-star in Stanley Kubrick's 'The Shining,' dies at 75 (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported Duvall's age.)