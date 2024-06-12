One of several South Dakota baseball players charged in rape case pleads guilty to lesser felony
MITCHELL, S.D. -- One of the several former players on an American Legion baseball team in South Dakota charged last year with rape has pleaded guilty to a lesser felony.
The 19-year-old former Mitchell player pleaded guilty to one count of accessory to a felony, according to court documents cited by KELO-TV on Tuesday. Sentencing is in August and as part of a plea agreement, the former player agreed to testify against other defendants.
The American Legion sponsors summer baseball leagues for high school-aged players throughout the U.S.
In August, six players were indicted by a grand jury for second-degree rape and aiding and abetting second-degree rape. Three others were charged in juvenile court. The indictments said the victims were 16 when they were assaulted during a tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota, in June 2023.
The other players charged in the case are scheduled to be in court for a status hearing July 1.