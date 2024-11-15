Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 14, 11:48 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
73,169,047
270 to win
Trump
76,109,536
Expected vote reporting: 98%

A South Korean court sentences opposition leader Lee Jae-myung to a suspended prison term for violating election law

A South Korean court sentences opposition leader Lee Jae-myung to a suspended prison term for violating election law

ByThe Associated Press
November 15, 2024, 1:39 AM

SEOUL, South Korea -- A South Korean court sentences opposition leader Lee Jae-myung to a suspended prison term for violating election law.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events