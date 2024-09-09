The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Francine has formed off the coast of Mexico, with a projected track to approach the coast of Louisiana

Tropical Storm Francine forms off Mexico, aiming for the Louisiana coast

By The Associated Press

MIAMI -- The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Francine has formed off the coast of Mexico, with a projected track to approach the coast of Louisiana.

The center says Francine is located about 245 miles (395 kilometers) southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande river, and about 480 miles (770 kilometers) south-southeast of Cameron, Louisiana.

Francine’s top winds right now are about 50 miles per hour (85 kilometers per hour).