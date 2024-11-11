National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
Harris
71,146,679
270 to win
Trump
74,675,378
Expected vote reporting: 94%
Trump announces he's bringing back Tom Homan, former director of immigration enforcement, as 'border czar'
ByThe Associated Press
November 10, 2024, 11:37 PM
