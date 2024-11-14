National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
Harris
72,988,336
270 to win
Trump
75,988,893
Expected vote reporting: 98%
Trump expected to choose Robert F. Kennedy Jr., vaccine skeptic, as health secretary, AP sources say
ByThe Associated Press
November 14, 2024, 3:54 PM
