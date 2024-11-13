National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
72,266,615
270 to win
Trump
75,404,317
Expected vote reporting: 96%
Trump says he will nominate South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to head Homeland Security Department
ByThe Associated Press
November 12, 2024, 7:50 PM
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Trump says he will nominate South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to head Homeland Security Department.