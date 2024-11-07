Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 7, 12:37 AM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
223
294
223
294
Harris
67,857,364
270 to win
Trump
72,580,935
Expected vote reporting: 90%

US--Election 2024-SD-U.S. House-1, CORRECTIVE

ByThe Associated Press
November 6, 2024, 8:17 PM

In a story published Nov. 5, 2024, about Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson winning reelection to a U.S. House seat representing South Dakota, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Johnson served on the South Dakota Public Service Commission. It was the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.

