Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 03-18-27-40-44, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 4

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

