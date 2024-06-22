Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 03-18-27-40-44, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 4
ByThe Associated Press
June 21, 2024, 11:25 PM
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
