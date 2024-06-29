Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 28-31-33-42-66, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 3
ByThe Associated Press
June 29, 2024, 12:45 AM
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
