Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 06-07-24-44-54, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 4
ByThe Associated Press
August 3, 2024, 1:12 AM
06-07-24-44-54, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 4
Estimated jackpot: $358 million
