Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 22-38-48-51-61, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 3
ByThe Associated Press
August 17, 2024, 12:15 AM
Estimated jackpot: $464 million
