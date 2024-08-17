Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 22-38-48-51-61, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 3

ByThe Associated Press
August 17, 2024, 12:15 AM

(twenty-two, thirty-eight, forty-eight, fifty-one, sixty-one, Mega Ball: five, Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $464 million

