Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 06-23-41-59-63, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 2

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

06-23-41-59-63, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 2

(six, twenty-three, forty-one, fifty-nine, sixty-three, Mega Ball: twenty-five, Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $740 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets