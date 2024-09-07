Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 06-23-41-59-63, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 2
ByThe Associated Press
September 7, 2024, 12:45 AM
(six, twenty-three, forty-one, fifty-nine, sixty-three, Mega Ball: twenty-five, Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $740 million
