Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 21-39-42-43-45, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 2

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

21-39-42-43-45, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 2

(twenty-one, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-three, forty-five, Mega Ball: three, Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $108 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets