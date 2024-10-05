Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 21-39-42-43-45, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 2
ByThe Associated Press
October 5, 2024, 12:31 AM
(twenty-one, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-three, forty-five, Mega Ball: three, Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $108 million
