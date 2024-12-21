Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 02-20-51-56-67, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2
ByThe Associated Press
December 21, 2024, 12:40 AM
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
02-20-51-56-67, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2
(two, twenty, fifty-one, fifty-six, sixty-seven, Mega Ball: nineteen, Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $862 million
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets