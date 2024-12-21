Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 02-20-51-56-67, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

02-20-51-56-67, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2

(two, twenty, fifty-one, fifty-six, sixty-seven, Mega Ball: nineteen, Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $862 million

