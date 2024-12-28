Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 03-07-37-49-55, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3
ByThe Associated Press
December 28, 2024, 12:40 AM
(three, seven, thirty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-five, Mega Ball: six, Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1.2 billion
