Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 20-42-46-59-69, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 4
ByThe Associated Press
January 4, 2025, 12:40 AM
Estimated jackpot: $42 million
