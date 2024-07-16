Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball
ByThe Associated Press
July 16, 2024, 12:05 AM
The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
09-31-39-40-45, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 3
(nine, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty, forty-five, Powerball: twenty-three, Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $64 million
