Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball

The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

09-31-39-40-45, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 3

(nine, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty, forty-five, Powerball: twenty-three, Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $64 million

