Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball

The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

11-27-30-33-44, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 3

(eleven, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-three, forty-four, Powerball: sixteen, Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $143 million

