Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball
The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 11-27-30-33-44, Powerball: 16
ByThe Associated Press
July 30, 2024, 2:12 AM
11-27-30-33-44, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 3
(eleven, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-three, forty-four, Powerball: sixteen, Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $143 million
