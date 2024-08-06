Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 29-42-44-51-54, Powerball: 12

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

29-42-44-51-54, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2

(twenty-nine, forty-two, forty-four, fifty-one, fifty-four, Powerball: twelve, Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $174 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets