Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball
The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 29-42-44-51-54, Powerball: 12
ByThe Associated Press
August 6, 2024, 12:12 AM
29-42-44-51-54, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(twenty-nine, forty-two, forty-four, fifty-one, fifty-four, Powerball: twelve, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $174 million
