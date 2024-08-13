Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball
ByThe Associated Press
August 13, 2024, 12:13 AM
The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
09-22-57-67-68, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(nine, twenty-two, fifty-seven, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, Powerball: fourteen, Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $214 million
