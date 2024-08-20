Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball
ByThe Associated Press
August 20, 2024, 1:12 AM
The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
01-02-15-23-28, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2
(one, two, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, Powerball: ten, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $44 million
