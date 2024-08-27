Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball
The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 02-04-23-68-69, Powerball: 15
ByThe Associated Press
August 27, 2024, 12:00 AM
Estimated jackpot: $44 million
