Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball
The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 08-42-46-48-53, Powerball: 22
ByThe Associated Press
September 3, 2024, 12:13 AM
The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
08-42-46-48-53, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 3
(eight, forty-two, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-three, Powerball: twenty-two, Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets