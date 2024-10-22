Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball
ByThe Associated Press
October 22, 2024, 12:18 AM
The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
01-25-57-62-64, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 2
(one, twenty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-four, Powerball: fifteen, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $456 million
