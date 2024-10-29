Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball
ByThe Associated Press
October 29, 2024, 12:25 AM
The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
21-27-32-48-67, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 2
(twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-two, forty-eight, sixty-seven, Powerball: seventeen, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $29 million
