Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 21-27-32-48-67, Powerball: 17

ByThe Associated Press
October 29, 2024, 12:25 AM

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

21-27-32-48-67, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 2

(twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-two, forty-eight, sixty-seven, Powerball: seventeen, Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $29 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events