Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball
The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 06-18-33-48-53, Powerball: 21
ByThe Associated Press
November 5, 2024, 12:46 AM
06-18-33-48-53, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 10
(six, eightteen, thirty-three, forty-eight, fifty-three, Powerball: twenty-one, Power Play: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $65 million
