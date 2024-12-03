Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball
ByThe Associated Press
December 3, 2024, 12:05 AM
The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
03-09-26-61-67, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $225 million
