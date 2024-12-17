Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 09-30-33-57-61, Powerball: 17

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

09-30-33-57-61, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 2

(nine, thirty, thirty-three, fifty-seven, sixty-one, Powerball: seventeen, Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $58 million

