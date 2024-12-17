Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball
ByThe Associated Press
December 17, 2024, 12:05 AM
The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
09-30-33-57-61, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 2
(nine, thirty, thirty-three, fifty-seven, sixty-one, Powerball: seventeen, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $58 million
