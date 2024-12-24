Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 22-42-44-57-64, Powerball: 18
ByThe Associated Press
December 24, 2024, 12:10 AM
22-42-44-57-64, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
(twenty-two, forty-two, forty-four, fifty-seven, sixty-four, Powerball: eightteen, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $108 million
