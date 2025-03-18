Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 11-18-23-38-60, Powerball: 9

ByThe Associated Press
March 18, 2025, 12:40 AM

11-18-23-38-60, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2

(eleven, eightteen, twenty-three, thirty-eight, sixty, Powerball: nine, Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $398 million

