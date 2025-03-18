Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball
The Associated Press
March 18, 2025, 12:40 AM
The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
11-18-23-38-60, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $398 million
