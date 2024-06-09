Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
ByThe Associated Press
June 8, 2024, 11:12 PM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
08-38-52-54-64, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 3
(eight, thirty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-four, sixty-four, Powerball: fifteen, Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $208 million
