Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 08-38-52-54-64, Powerball: 15

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

08-38-52-54-64, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 3

(eight, thirty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-four, sixty-four, Powerball: fifteen, Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $208 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets