Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
ByThe Associated Press
July 7, 2024, 12:05 AM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
05-32-35-39-49, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
(five, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-nine, Powerball: twenty-one, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
