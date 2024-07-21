Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
ByThe Associated Press
July 21, 2024, 12:25 AM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
18-25-31-40-57, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 3
(eightteen, twenty-five, thirty-one, forty, fifty-seven, Powerball: four, Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $92 million
