Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball

By The Associated Press

18-25-31-40-57, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 3

(eightteen, twenty-five, thirty-one, forty, fifty-seven, Powerball: four, Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $92 million

