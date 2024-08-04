Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 13-33-40-60-61, Powerball: 20
ByThe Associated Press
August 4, 2024, 12:15 AM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
13-33-40-60-61, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3
(thirteen, thirty-three, forty, sixty, sixty-one, Powerball: twenty, Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $164 million
