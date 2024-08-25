Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 05-15-21-24-43, Powerball: 17

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

05-15-21-24-43, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 3

(five, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, forty-three, Powerball: seventeen, Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $35 million

