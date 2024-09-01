Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 04-34-35-38-69, Powerball: 19
ByThe Associated Press
September 1, 2024, 12:14 AM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
04-34-35-38-69, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2
(four, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-eight, sixty-nine, Powerball: nineteen, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $72 million
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets