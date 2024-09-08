Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 14-34-37-55-63, Powerball: 20

ByThe Associated Press
September 8, 2024, 12:12 AM

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

14-34-37-55-63, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2

(fourteen, thirty-four, thirty-seven, fifty-five, sixty-three, Powerball: twenty, Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $112 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events