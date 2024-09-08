Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
ByThe Associated Press
September 8, 2024, 12:12 AM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
14-34-37-55-63, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2
(fourteen, thirty-four, thirty-seven, fifty-five, sixty-three, Powerball: twenty, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $112 million
